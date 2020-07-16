Alaska Live

Fireweed Fiddle is a fun, danceable American Roots band playing mostly founding member Rachel DeTemple's original songs. While missing their drummer, bass player Jon Oestreich has stepped in to play drums sometimes while also singing and bass playing. Drew Morris has found his stride as a band member after years of doing the "singer/songwriter thing." Rachel shared the exciting news about what it was like finding out about receiving a 2020 Rasmussen Grant.

Thanks to UAF's Summer Sessions and Michelle Bartlett for getting creative and filming Musc in the Garden and inviting KUAC's Lori Neufeld to the filmings to conduct interviews for Alaska "Almost" Live. Also thanks to Josh Bennett of Sound Reinforcement Specialists, James Bartlett on sound, and Joel Parrott of Alaska Universal Productions for the audio recordings.

