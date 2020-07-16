Fireweed Fiddle on Alaska "Almost" Live

Lori Neufeld

Fireweed Fiddle is a fun, danceable American Roots band playing mostly founding member Rachel DeTemple's original songs. While missing their drummer, bass player Jon Oestreich has stepped in to play drums sometimes while also singing and bass playing. Drew Morris has found his stride as a band member after years of doing the "singer/songwriter thing." Rachel shared the exciting news about what it was like finding out about receiving a 2020 Rasmussen Grant.

Thanks to UAF's Summer Sessions and Michelle Bartlett for getting creative and filming Musc in the Garden and inviting KUAC's Lori Neufeld to the filmings to conduct interviews for Alaska "Almost" Live. Also thanks to Josh Bennett of Sound Reinforcement Specialists, James Bartlett on sound,  and Joel Parrott of Alaska Universal Productions for  the audio recordings.

Alaska Live is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska.


NTSB to Bring Damaged Firefighting Air Tanker Back From Remote Site for Examination

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking into the cause of an incident that caused heavy damage Tuesday to an air tanker working on a wildfire near Circle. NTSB Alaska Region Chief Clint Johnson provided more details of the incident Thursday.

Pandemic Politics

Pilot Unhurt After Water-scooping Firefighting Plane Damaged in ‘Incident’ Near Circle

By Jul 16, 2020
U.S. Forest Service

The pilot flying a small water-scooping air tanker fighting a fire near Circle escaped injury Tuesday after he ran into a problem that damaged the aircraft.


Alaska Voices on KUAC "Science and Society"

By Jul 14, 2020

The Alaska Voices project, launched as a podcast in early May, is designed to build bridges of knowledge through conversations between Alaskans about Alaska. In this third KUAC radio episode, project co-founder Bob Bolton and guest co-host Scott Rupp share conversations that revolve around adaptation, collaboration, the relationships between scientists and society and what the future holds for those relationships.


Fairbanks Is Getting Wetter

By Jul 13, 2020
Don and Karen Cornelius

Climate records indicate the Fairbanks area has shifted wetter over the last 5 years. Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy climate specialist Rick Thoman says the multi-year trend is record breaking.

"We are now at the wettest five-year block in the climate record, for our area.”

Thoman says the statistic is being driven by more extreme rain and snow events.

NOASH Waiver Changed to Reduce Pollution

By Robyne Jul 13, 2020

July is not the time most folks think about burning wood for heat. But state’s Division of Air Quality has opened applications for NOASH waivers. Those are the certifications that allow people to burn solid fuels, even during a burn ban, because they meet certain conditions.

There are changes this year for applicants.


